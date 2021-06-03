Teenager’s body found after he drowns in Chattahoochee River

The body of a 17-year-old boy who drowned while trying to swim across the Chattahoochee River near Atlanta has been recovered, authorities said.

The boy’s body was found Wednesday after several hours of searching, Cobb County emergency officials said.

The boy was part of a group of 10 people who tried to swim across the fast-moving river at Azalea Park in the Roswell area, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Only eight of them made it all the way across, authorities said. One of those who didn’t — an 18-year-old man — was rescued as he clung to a rock in the middle of the river.