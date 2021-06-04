Porsche rams strip mall and bursts into flames in Atlanta

A sports car plowed into an Atlanta strip mall, touching off a fire that heavily damaged several businesses.

The Porsche Cayenne burst into flames after colliding with the strip mall Friday morning, Atlanta fire officials said.

The driver was taken to a hospital, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Fire crews encountered a “substantial amount of fire,” Atlanta fire Battalion Chief Douglas Hatcher said.

Hatcher said he believed the car crashed into a finance business at the Piedmont Pointe retail plaza, and the blaze spread from there. Flames had spread to several businesses, including a Papa Johns pizza restaurant, by the time firefighters arrived.