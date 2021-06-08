Georgia parole board chair reelected by fellow board members

Georgia's parole board on Tuesday reelected its chairman for a seventh term.

Terry Barnard is set to begin serving his next one-year term as chairman on July 1, according to a news release from the State Board of Pardons and Paroles. Board member Jacqueline Bunn was elected to serve as vice chairman.

“Serving as chairman of this respected board is no small thing and I consider it an honor that the members have again asked me to serve,” Barnard said in the release.

Barnard was first appointed to the board in 2010 and has served six years so far as chairman. Prior to his appointment, he served 16 years in the state legislature.

Bunn has been on the board since 2016. She previously served as executive director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and as an assistant attorney general.

The governor appoints parole board members, who are then confirmed by the Senate for seven-year terms. They are full-time state employees responsible for determining whether prisoners can be released on parole.

They have the power to issue pardons and to restore political, civil and gun rights. The board is the only authority in Georgia that can commute a death sentence.