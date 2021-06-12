One dead, seven wounded in Savannah shooting

Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter holds a news conference on Saturday, June 12, 2021 in Savannah, Ga. Officials say a 20-year-old was killed by gunfire in a mass shooting that also injured eight others, including an 18-month-old toddler and a 13-year-old, late Friday at an apartment complex. No suspects have been arrested. (WSAV via AP) AP

A shooting in Savannah left one person dead and seven others injured, including a toddler, police said Saturday.

The shooting happened late Friday at an apartment complex when someone inside a dark-colored or red sedan fired rounds into a crowd of people gathered outside, police said.

No suspects have been arrested.

Police Chief Roy W. Minter Jr. said at a news conference that investigators recovered 60 shell casings from the scene. Bullets damaged at least three apartments and six vehicles.

“This may have been the result of a conflict between two groups,” he said.

Minter said the same apartment complex was damaged by gunfire earlier this week.

“There were no witnesses. No one would talk to us about what happened. And now, two days later, there's a mass shooting at the same location. We don't think it was a coincidence that the same area was targeted Tuesday and then targeted again on Friday."

The person killed was identified as Arthur Milton, 20. The other victims ranged in age from 33 to 18 months old. They are being treated at Memorial Hospital and are in various states of recovery, he said. The death was the city's 14th homicide so far this year, he added.

Mayor Van Johnson encouraged people who know something about the shooting to “say something” to help police track down the perpetrators.

“We will find those responsible,” Johnson told WTOC-TV television in an interview.

Minter called the incident “disturbing and senseless” and repeatedly asked the public for help in finding those responsible.

“These senseless acts of gun violence must stop,” he said. “We can stop this, but we have to work together. It's disappointing that folks won't come forward."

Minter would not confirm whether investigators believed the shooting was gang-related.