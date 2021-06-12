Georgia

Man charged with murder after dismembered body found in shed

The Associated Press

DEVEREUX, Ga.

Investigators in middle Georgia have arrested a man who they say killed his roommate, cut the body into pieces and then wrapped the body parts in a plastic bag that was left in a shed behind a house.

The Union-Recorder of Milledgeville reports that the father of a man who owns the house in Devereux found the body on June 4 by following the smell of decomposing flesh to the shed, discovering the body covered in maggots.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the victim as 29-year-old Justin Yeng Xiong, who had been living at the Devereux house for only a short time. The town is about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northeast of Macon.

Authorities charged 33-year-old Christopher Collin Demmon this week with malice murder in the killing. Demmon had been arrested on other charges in Aiken County, South Carolina, on June 1 after deputies there found a vehicle blocking a road and Demmon walking around, acting erratically. That was three days before Xiong's body was found.

Demmon was driving a yellow Jeep that belonged to Xiong. Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills told WMAZ-TV that investigators found a bloody chainsaw in the back of the Jeep.

Xiong had previously lived in Putnam County.

Investigators haven't said why Demmon may have killed Xiong.

