Georgia police arrest man over drive-thru argument shooting

A Stone Mountain man has been arrested after police say he shot two fast food workers in northeast Georgia on Thursday.

The Jefferson police department on Friday announced the arrest of 26-year-old Devonte Watts. Police say Watts has been charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, possession of a gun by a convicted felon and possession of a gun during a crime.

Police say Watts got into an argument with an employee after ordering food in the drive-thru at a McDonald’s near Interstate 85. Police say Watts then spit on the employee. The worker then went outside to confront Watts, who fired a shot as he drove away.

Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman told WDUN-AM that the bullet hit the first employee in the arm, as well as hitting a second employee who tried to calm the dispute. The first employee was taken to a Gainesville hospital.

Watts was jailed late Friday in Jackson County without bail, according to records. It's unclear if he has a lawyer representing him.