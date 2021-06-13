Lightning strikes woman swimming off of Tybee Island, Georgia officials say

A swimmer was struck by lightning while swimming on Tybee Island in Georgia, officials say.

The woman, who has not been identified by officials, was in the water near 17th Street on Tybee Island around 3:30 p.m. when she was struck, according to a news release from the City of Tybee Island.

The Tybee Island Fire Department responded and performed CPR on the swimmer before she was taken to a hospital by ambulance, the city says.

City Manager Shawn Gillen told WTOC and WCBD that the swimmer has died. McClatchy News reached out to officials for confirmation Sunday morning, but had not heard back by time of publication.

The city said in the news release that it “cannot confirm the victim’s status” at this time.

Thunderstorms were reported along parts of the Georgia coast on Saturday, the National Weather Service says. Showers and thunderstorms are possible in some areas again Sunday.

Storms on the Outer Banks

Storms were also reported along parts of the North Carolina coast Friday. On the state’s Outer Banks, Nags Head fire officials said they responded to multiple fires resulting from the storms, including at the Sea Foam Motel.

The motel wrote on Facebook that the building was struck by lightning and that guests were evacuated.

Nags Head Fire Rescue says the blaze was contained to the “room of origin.”

LIGHTNING SAFETY

The NWS recommends immediately getting “out and away” from any bodies of water during a storm.

It’s also best to get off elevated areas and to stay away from objects that conduct electricity, such as power lines and barbed-wire fences, the NWS says.

“When you hear thunder, immediately move to safe shelter: a substantial building with electricity or plumbing or an enclosed, metal-topped vehicle with windows up,” the weather service says.

It recommends staying in “safe shelter” for at least 30 minutes after hearing the “last sound of thunder.”