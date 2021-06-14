Georgia

Former office of Albany’s 1st Black lawyer faces demolition

The Associated Press

ALBANY, Ga.

The former office of a civil rights attorney credited as being southwest Georgia’s first Black lawyer is facing demolition.

A group of activists is trying to save the now roofless building that once served as the law office of the late C.B. King, a civil rights-era attorney whose clients included Martin Luther King Jr. and John Lewis.

King’s son, Chevene King, told WALB-TV he has received paperwork notifying him of the city’s intent to tear down the building. He sees the property as a civil rights landmark that should be saved.

“This is one of the footprints that needs to be preserved so that people are reminded of their history,” King said.

Angela Cain-Gibson of the Albany Historic Preservation Commission says she has received 30 letters opposing demolition of the building.

“All generations should be able to ride by and say, ’Hey, that’s the C.B. King Office building where some of the strategic battles were put together to fight social justice,'” Cain-Gibson said.

C.B. King died in 1988. The federal courthouse in downtown Albany is named in his honor.

