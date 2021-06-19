Several hurt after fire at Atlanta-area apartment complex

A fire early Saturday at an Atlanta-area apartment complex has left at least nine people injured and displaced nearly 40 people, authorities said.

Emergency responders arriving to The Forest at Columbia found people jumping from the Decatur building's second floor. The fire tore through 12 to 16 units. Battalion Chief Brett Miller told WXIA-TV that firefighters arrived on scene to “heavy fire conditions” and “immediately went into rescue mode.”

One person who was asleep inside their apartment was rescued, while another man was rescued at the rear of the building using an extension ladder, Miller said.

“Units did an outstanding job getting to those victims,” he said.

At least 36 people have been displaced. The Red Cross is assisting the victims.

Residents told WSB-TV that people barely managed to escape.

Johnny Hill said he's still in shock.

“Everything I own is right here on my back,” he said.

Hill said he was just about to get in bed when someone knocked and told him to get out.

“I ran back to the back bedroom, I had to run past flames because they were coming in through my bedroom window,” Hill said. “The fire spread so quick. I mean it was fast.”

Hill said he and his fiancee made it out, but it was like watching something out of a horror movie.

“One guy jumped out the window and broke his back,” Hill said. “Another one hurt his leg. Then there was a mother and daughter they had to save on the second story.”

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.