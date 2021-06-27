2.3-magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia near Macon early Sunday, officials say

A small earthquake rattled central Georgia near Macon early Sunday, geologists say.

The 2.3-magnitude quake hit just before 1:30 a.m. ET, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Its epicenter was located about 3.4 miles from Macon.

The USGS says it was 0 miles deep.

No one had reported feeling the quake to the USGS as of Sunday morning. Those who did feel it can report it here.

Quakes with a magnitude of less than 2.5 are “usually not felt,” but can still be recorded, according to Michigan Tech. Roughly 900,000 of them are recorded each year.

Earthquakes are “comparatively rare” in Georgia, according to the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency. About 15% of the world’s quakes are reported in “areas like Georgia” that don’t have “clearly defined active faults.”

“Georgia’s northwest counties, South Carolina border counties, and central and west central Georgia counties are most at risk,” the agency says.