2nd man arrested in death of guard during Indiana bank heist

Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday a second man believed involved in a Gary, Indiana, bank robbery that resulted in the fatal shooting of a security guard has been charged.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana Tina Nommay said Hailey Gist-Holden, 26, of Gary, has been charged with armed bank robbery, using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during the June 11 bank robbery and causing the death of Richard Castellana, 55, of Tinley Park, Illinois.

Gist-Holden was arrested in Georgia in the early morning hours of June 18, following a police chase, according to officials. He is awaiting extradition to Indiana.

James Anthony King, Jr., 24, of Miami, Florida was indicted on June 17 for armed bank robbery and for using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during a robbery. The use of dogs to track the robbery suspect led to the arrest of King. It wasn’t immediately known if he has retained legal representation.

“The murder of Richard Castellana was a senseless act of violence,” said Nommay. “Thanks go out to all our law enforcement partners locally and around the country in their determined efforts to apprehend King and Gist-Holden.”

Investigators say they believe Castellana was approached outside First Midwest Bank and shot to death. After the shooting, the suspects entered the bank and demanded money.