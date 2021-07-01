Columbus servant leader Pete Robinson, a former Georgia legislator, dies at 66

Whether it was out front as a state legislator or behind the scenes as a lobbyist, Pete Robinson worked to bridge divergent views, find common ground and build community consensus for a greater good.

That’s why he made a major impact on the modern history of the Columbus area. And that’s why those who know him well say the Chattahoochee Valley and the state of Georgia have lost a vital servant leader.

Robinson died early Thursday morning at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, friends told the Ledger-Enquirer. He was 66.

He had been treated at MD Anderson since June 8 after a tumor was discovered on his liver. He was diagnosed with bile duct cancer June 17 and started receiving palliative care June 29, according to his CaringBridge page.

Considered among the state’s best government relations lawyers, Robinson was a partner at the King & Spalding law firm, based in Atlanta and Washington, but he still kept a home in Columbus.

He joined King & Spalding in January 2019 after working as the managing partner of the Atlanta office for Troutman Sanders, which recruited him from his Columbus law practice to become founding chairman of Troutman Sanders Strategies in 2002, specializing in strategic and governmental business consulting and public affairs.

Political career

Robinson served one year on the Muscogee County School Board in the 1980s, when it was appointed by the grand jury. In 1984, he was elected to the Georgia House of Representatives, beating incumbent Milton Hirsch in the Democratic primary and former legislator Gary Cason in the general election.

When the city faced a budget crisis in the late 1980s, Robinson was part of the Columbus delegation that persuaded the legislature to pass a law allowing a 1% sales tax option for consolidated governments. Columbus/Muscogee County was the only one in the state at the time.

After six years in the state House, Robinson’s reputation for working across the aisle turned into an opportunity to run for the state Senate. According to the story he told the Ledger-Enquirer in a 2014 interview, Republican state Sen. Ted Land informed him in 1990 that he wouldn’t run for reelection. State Rep. Tom Buck, one of his mentors, advised him “it probably would be a good thing for the community” to have him in the state Senate.

“In my whole story, there are mentors all over my life,” Robinson said in that interview. “They may be transitional mentors or transient mentors, but for their efforts or their confidence in me, I did better than I would have otherwise.”

Zell Miller also was among Robinson’s mentors, first as a professor while he majored in religion and political science at Emory University (Class of 1977). Then, after Miller was elected governor in 1990 and Robinson succeeded Land in the state Senate, Miller asked Robinson to be his floor leader.

It not only was unprecedented for a rookie state Senator to hold such a leadership position, but Robinson ended up in the vanguard of getting historic legislation passed to establish the Georgia Lottery in 1992, which funds the state’s prekindergarten program and expanded in 1993 to fund the HOPE Scholarship for college.

Robinson was so well respected by colleagues for his leadership and bipartisan approach, he became state Senate Majority Leader and the only Senate President Pro-Tem nominated by leaders in both parties.

Despite developing a resume that some say could have made him a successful statewide candidate, Robinson didn’t run for any office in 1994.

“It was just taking a toll on me financially,” Robinson explained in that 2014 interview. “I didn’t have the same needs when I was in the Senate that I had with two children and a wife. I had different needs and different responsibilities that I didn’t have when I started elected politics. Elected politics takes a big toll on families, and probably takes more of a toll now than it used to.”

Public-private partnerships

Although he wasn’t a candidate anymore, Robinson remained in politics in different ways. He was considered a master of making public-private partnerships that helped produce some of the city’s signature facilities, including the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts (2002) and the Columbus Public Library (2005) and the new Columbus campus for Mercer University School of Medicine, scheduled to open in January.

The library was a special place for Robinson. While attending Hardaway High School (Class of 1973), he worked part time at the previous headquarters of the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries, the W.C. Bradley Memorial Library. Guy Sims, then the superintendent of the Muscogee County School District, which owns and operates the Columbus public libraries, appointed Robinson to lead the committee that planned the new main library.

Robinson, who earned his law degree from Mercer (Class of 1980), was a key part of the effort to secure enough public and private funding to make the med school campus project possible in Columbus.

In 2009, Robinson had surgery to remove a benign brain tumor.

Robinson is survived by his former wife, Emily, and their three adult children, Carolyn, Miller and Grant. Funeral arrangement weren’t available before publication.