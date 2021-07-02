Woman charged with concealing death of child found in river

A woman was charged Friday with concealing the death of a toddler whose body was found the day before in the Chattahoochee River by a fire crew during a training exercise, authorities said.

Investigators have not determined any relationship between Breyanla Cooper, 27, and the child whose body was found Thursday in the river just northwest of Atlanta, Cobb County police Sgt. Wayne Delk said in a statement.

A Cobb County Fire Department crew was training and filming a water safety video when they saw the child's body, Delk said.

The toddler's exact age and identity is not known as investigators are trying to determined how the child died, Delk said.

Investigators think the body was in the river for more than a day.

Cooper is charged with concealing the death of another person and remains in jail. Records did not indicate if she had a lawyer.