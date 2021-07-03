2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at middle Georgia apartment

A home invasion may be to blame for a shooting that left two people dead and a third injured in middle Georgia.

The Union-Recorder reports the shooting happened Friday night at an apartment in Milledgeville.

When officers arrived, they found 30-year-old Tyric James Justice and 43-year-old Erica Lachell Reaves dead.

A third victim, 38-year-old Quincy Lamont Jackson, was shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital in Macon and underwent surgery Saturday.

Milledgeville Police Chief Dray Swicord said detectives believe a home invasion led to the shooting

“It’s still too early in the investigation to know for sure what the reason was for the shooting, but that’s what we suspect at this time,” Swicord told the newspaper Saturday.

Police are asking the public for tips to help identify a suspect.