Georgia

Man killed in shooting at Atlanta-area country club

The Associated Press

KENNESAW, Ga.

A shooting at an Atlanta-area country club has left one man dead as authorities search for his killer.

The slaying occurred Saturday afternoon at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Cobb County Police Officer Shenise Barner said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Officials described the suspect as a Hispanic male with long hair, dark-colored work pants and a white or tan shirt.

Authorities did not immediately identify the victim or release additional details about the shooting.

The country club is near the campus of Kennesaw State University. After to shooting, the school tweeted that there were no credible threats to campus, which is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of downtown Atlanta.

