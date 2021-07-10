Testimony: Bar brawl led to fatal shooting a day later

Police say a fatal April drive-by-shooting in Columbus stemmed from a brawl at a nightclub the night before.

Local news outlets report that police obtained surveillance video showing 33-year-old Quintion Williams was one of the men involved in the fight before the April 11 shooting.

A dark colored sedan drove by a house and someone fired 17 rounds into the house. Shot multiple times and killed was 25-year-old Demetrius Daniels. Rodney Daniels, who was involved in the bar fight, was wounded and survived. The two Daniels men, who were both sitting on a porch, aren't related.

Columbus Police Department Detective Robert Nicholas testified Friday in a hearing that Williams made a social media post tying him to the shooting. Nicholas also testified that video shows Williams left the club in a Nissan Altima with distinctive wheel rims. Other video shows the same car approached the house, with someone firing shots. Nicholas testified that another witness saw a dark-colored Nissan drive away after the shooting.

Williams pleaded not guilty to murder and aggravated assault and was bound over to superior court. He's jailed in Columbus.

Stacey Jackson, Williams' defense attorney, said he plans to examine Williams’ social media. He said Williams hasn't been identified by any eyewitness, adding that testimony that Williams' cell phone records show he could have been nearby doesn't prove anything.