Georgia

Police: Man drive truck, fires gun into bar after removal

The Associated Press

HIRAM, Ga.

Several people were injured Saturday night after a driver ran his truck into a Georgia restaurant while firing a gun, police said.

The Hiram Police Department said the incident occurred Saturday night at 278 South Bar & Grill. Eduardo Morales, 34, was arrested, police said.

Hiram police said Morales had been asked to leave the bar earlier in the night because he was intoxicated. He left the restaurant but returned in his black Dodge Ram 2500 and began firing a weapon into the club through the window of his truck.

"When his weapon was empty, Morales then drove the vehicle into the bar through the front doors striking numerous patrons,” police said in a press release. One person was grazed by a bullet and another person was struck twice by the vehicle, and treated and released for injuries.

Ydon Gerneus told WSB-TV that the bouncer ejected a man from the bar after he broke two bottles together when he was denied service.

“Twenty minutes later, we heard two gunshots,” Gerneus said. “Me and my partner fell to the floor. All you hear is glass breaking and people screaming and the car comes in through the front door.”

The truck stopped when it hit the restaurant’s bar.

Hiram is about 25 miles (40 kilometres) northwest of Atlanta.

  Comments  

Business

Mercer initiative aims to retire medical debt for the poor

July 12, 2021 1:52 AM

News

Georgia schools invited to apply for tests of lead in water

July 12, 2021 1:52 AM

Business

Georgia city looks at boosting wages for city employees

July 12, 2021 1:52 AM

News

Tests: Broken pipe didn’t pollute Georgia government center

July 12, 2021 1:52 AM

Georgia

Suspended Georgia insurance commissioner to go on trial

July 12, 2021 1:52 AM