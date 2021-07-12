Police: Man drive truck, fires gun into bar after removal

Several people were injured Saturday night after a driver ran his truck into a Georgia restaurant while firing a gun, police said.

The Hiram Police Department said the incident occurred Saturday night at 278 South Bar & Grill. Eduardo Morales, 34, was arrested, police said.

Hiram police said Morales had been asked to leave the bar earlier in the night because he was intoxicated. He left the restaurant but returned in his black Dodge Ram 2500 and began firing a weapon into the club through the window of his truck.

"When his weapon was empty, Morales then drove the vehicle into the bar through the front doors striking numerous patrons,” police said in a press release. One person was grazed by a bullet and another person was struck twice by the vehicle, and treated and released for injuries.

Ydon Gerneus told WSB-TV that the bouncer ejected a man from the bar after he broke two bottles together when he was denied service.

“Twenty minutes later, we heard two gunshots,” Gerneus said. “Me and my partner fell to the floor. All you hear is glass breaking and people screaming and the car comes in through the front door.”

The truck stopped when it hit the restaurant’s bar.

Hiram is about 25 miles (40 kilometres) northwest of Atlanta.