Sheriff: Man who shot at officers in custody after manhunt

A man who authorities say shot at officers during a chase in northern Georgia was captured Monday following a night of searching.

Gerardo “Jerry” Jonathan Flowers was wanted on unspecified charges in Lumpkin County, Sheriff Stacy Jarrard said in a Facebook post. He already had charges in Hall and Habersham counties.

The sheriff said Flowers had previously written a note about wanting police to kill him.

“We will take care of him and hopefully we can get him in the right direction,” Jarrad said in a video shared on social media.

The “extremely dangerous” armed suspect fled from his vehicle into the woods after encountering officers in Dahlonega on Sunday, the sheriff wrote on Facebook.

Authorities surrounded an area near Mount Olive Road. Georgia State Patrol aviation and man-tracking dogs on the ground were involved in the search, according to Jarrad.

The sheriff said the involved officers were in good condition.