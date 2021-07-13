$50K reward offered in slaying of Georgia gas station clerk

Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest and conviction in the slaying of a gas station clerk in northeast Georgia.

Elijah Wood was fatally shot March 19 at the RaceTrac store outside Watkinsville, where he worked alone at night. The store is located on U.S. 441 south of Athens. Security camera footage shows the shooter dressed all in black, with face and hands covered.

Investigators have examined the video footage looking for clues to the killer's identity but have been unsuccessful, said Oconee County Sheriff James Hale.

Hale said it's likely only someone close to the shooter knows who killed Wood. Authorities hope the reward will persuade someone to step forward.

“We believe it’s going to take a good amount of reward to be able to get someone caught,” Tripp Lemmonds, Wood's brother-in-law, told the Athens Banner-Herald.

The reward fund has doubled recently because of new contributions. The FBI put up $20,000 and Wood's employer added $15,000. The rest came from Oconee County officials — $10,000 from county commissioners and $5,000 from the sheriff.