Foul play suspected in overnight Muscogee County prison inmate death, coroner says

A Georgia Department of Corrections inmate died overnight after being found unresponsive in his cell, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said Thursday.

Curtis Mincey, 74, an inmate at Rutledge State Prison in Columbus, was pronounced dead at 3:01 a.m. by Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison. Bryan said his office suspects there may be foul play in the death.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has opened an investigation into Mincey’s death. His body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy, Bryan said.

The Ledger-Enquirer did not reach a Georgia DOC representative prior to publication.

The Muscogee County Jail, a separate facility, recently reported two recent inmate deaths. The GBI is investigating the death of one inmate who was also found unresponsive in his cell.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.