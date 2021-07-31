Georgia native Pete May is a national table-tennis champion

Pete May, 80, and one of the top table tennis players of his age group in the nation, poses in of Augusta, Ga. (Miguel Legoas/The Augusta Chronicle via AP) AP

Pete May sat on the porch of his Augusta home in his signature look: a black cowboy hat and aviator sunglasses. May has traveled across the world in this look, slowly becoming one of the top athletes in his age group.

May won the men’s singles ages 75+ and 80+ at this year’s U.S. National Table Top Championships. He has won many titles over the years since he discovered the sport at the Boy’s Club as a teenager.

“I was a highly competitive kid that wanted a niche, and all of a sudden, ping-pong became it,” May said. “By the time I was 17, I won the city championship and I won that for three or four years in a row, and everybody said nobody could beat me.”

He went on to play at Augusta College and develop his styleon the competitive circuit. May describes himself as primarily a defender.

“I hit more balls back than the other players can keep in play and I win by players making errors,” he said. “What helps me is, if they get nervous and they feel like they cannot score, then they play over their capabilities and make more errors.”

May kept up his ping-pong career until he was 60 when he began to tire of the sport. So he picked up disc golf and then tennis five years later and won titles in both. He hasn’t kept many of his awards, instead donating them to be used for others’ competitions.

“I love competition,” May said. “I’m almost like a boxer. I like a one-on-one competition, and I like the fear of losing. There’s something fun about about the fear of losing against someone as good as me and winning, and if I lose to them and do my best, I don’t consider it a loss. I consider it an education.”

May’s eldest son, Derek May, a nationally-ranked player in his youth, brought him back to table tennis.

“I was 74, he said ‘So, when you get to 75, let’s see how good you can do in the 75s.’ So he and I started training and I loved retraining,” May said. “So we went and played in the National Championships in Las Vegas. He won the 50s, I won the 75s. I had never won a Singles title.”

The return also brought a rare and unique opportunity in 2016: to represent the United States in the World Veteran Table Tennis Championships.

“When I put that uniform on, I felt a pride about myself being able to earn it and, secondly, being an American,” he said. “Pete May, on the back, was secondary … I am U.S.A., I’m not Pete May. I am U.S.A.”

May still trains and stays fit, regularly working out in his custom-made, backyard training area and playing table tennis at Riverview Park in North Augusta. In addition, he does wind sprints and a small amount of weight lifting.

“I’m the fittest 80-year-old I know,” May said. “I go to lunch every Monday with my high school friends, and there’s 20 of us, and they were all football studs, and I’m by far the fittest.”

He advised other seniors to stay mobile, and gave two pieces of advice for those feeling sedentary.

“You say you can’t walk around the block? Then walk to the mailbox and back. The next day, walk to the next house’s mailbox. Take it in small bites,” he said. “(Additionally), find a game that is fun for you, and do the game so that you have a social group that challenges you. It’s not important to be the champion, what’s important is to get in the arena.”