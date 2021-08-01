Surf teacher bitten by shark back in water off Georgia coast

A Georgia surf instructor is back in the water days after a shark bit him on the leg off Tybee Island.

Yamada Atsushi was teaching camp kids again on Thursday, two days after the attack, the Savannah Morning News reports.

“It’s part of the deal, part of the sport we love,” he told the Morning News.

He shared details of Tuesday's attack with the newspaper. He had paddled to a student who had drifted out too far, he said.

The student rode a wave to shore. Atsushi was bitten seconds later as he sat on his surf board.

The island’s lifeguards treated him before transferring him to an ambulance, which drove him to an emergency room. He suffered bites on his shin and calf.

The water was too dark to see anything, but researchers later said he was most likely bitten by a juvenile bull shark or a blacktip, which are common in Georgia’s coastal waters, according to the Morning News. Such attacks are rare.