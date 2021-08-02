Georgia news anchor back on the air after contracting COVID. ‘Keep on movin’

Georgia news anchor Fred Blankenship is back on the air two weeks after battling a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Screengrab from Fred Blankenship / Facebook

Georgia TV journalist Fred Blankenship is back on the news desk but working “to get my strength back” after battling a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

Blankenship, a morning anchor at WSB-TV in Atlanta, marked his first day back on air Monday with an inspirational message for viewers.

“Hey, I’m back!” Blankenship said in the minute-long clip as “Keep on Movin’” by Soul II Soul played in the background. “It’s been a minute ... It’s been a journey. But I’m so glad to be back here.”

Great Monday Morning! Thank you so much for your support! Keep on movin’ don’t stop! Let’s get it! pic.twitter.com/6ssjHrYQsR — Fred Blankenship (@FBlankenshipWSB) August 2, 2021

The anchor revealed his coronavirus diagnosis nearly two weeks ago after he and several members of his immediate family tested positive while vacationing in California. His was a breakthrough infection, he said, adding that they all had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We took all the precautions, got the vaccinations and it still happened,” Blankenship wrote at the time. “We quarantined, tested like crazy and hoped for the best. Breakthrough positives as they are known are very real.”

A coronavirus breakthrough case is defined as “the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA or antigen in a respiratory specimen collected from a person ≥14 days after they have completed all recommended doses of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-authorized COVID-19 vaccine,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Though rare, vaccinated individuals can still contract the virus and pass it to others, the CDC said.

On Monday, Blankenship said he planned to be on air the rest of the week but was still working to regain his strength, according to the video.

“That’s my goal, and hopefully it does happen,” he said. “I just want to let you know that if you’ve been going through a lot in life like I have, keep on movin’, don’t stop. We can get there, OK. Stay positive, stay energized and let’s have the best day humanly possible.”

Fans flocked to Blankenship’s Facebook page to welcome him back to work.

“So happy that you are back!” one viewer commented. “Great song selection. It’s my go to song when I need inspiration to keep moving after adversity. Total confirmation for me to hear you play it today.”

“Blessings to you, Fred,” wrote another. “So wonderful to see that smile and to feel that positive vibe.”

Blankenship’s return comes at WSB-TV was dealt a shocking blow to its news team. Fellow anchor and longtime journalist Jovita Moore revealed her brain cancer diagnosis last week, and reporter Wendy Corona also announced she was battling breast cancer back in June.