Georgia

Law officer named first Black police chief in Alabama city

The Associated Press

TARRANT, Ala.

A veteran law officer is the first Black police chief in the Alabama city of Tarrant.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Capt. Wendell Major has been selected and approved by the city council to lead the police department, Mayor Wayman Newton said this week.

Major could be sworn in as early as Sept. 2, Al.com reported.

Major has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement since beginning his career with the Georgia Department of Corrections. He went on to serve with the University of Alabama at Birmingham Police Department, the Fairfield Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He is a U.S. Marine and has a law degree from Birmingham School of Law.

Major replaces former Chief Dennis Reno, who left the position in November 2020. Reno officially retired on Jan. 1 after 42 years in law enforcement.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National

Georgia notifies voters who could be classified ‘inactive’

August 06, 2021 7:43 AM

News

Most Fulton County students required to mask in Georgia

August 06, 2021 7:43 AM

Business

Georgia man sentenced in fake autograph scheme in Alabama

August 06, 2021 7:43 AM