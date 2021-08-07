Georgia

Georgia boy grows prize-winning watermelon twice his weight

The Associated Press

BAXLEY, Ga.

An 11-year-old Georgia boy is celebrating a state championship victory after he grew a watermelon that tipped the scales at twice his own weight.

Aiden Connell of Baxley won the Georgia 4-H competition for largest watermelon of 2021. His monstrous melon that took the top prize weighed 160 pounds and measured half as tall as the boy who grew it.

Aiden has been growing watermelons for the past three summers and entering them in local 4-H competitions. But he told WTOC-TV he had no idea his largest would win a $100 grand prize.

“I didn’t know what it was going to do," he said. “I knew it might win county, but I didn’t think we would win state.”

Aiden said he plans to open up the first-place fruit and save its seeds as he plans for next year.

