Investigators still seek evidence in July triple killing

Investigators are seeking witnesses and people who knew three people who were shot dead in a southeast Georgia trailer park on July 4.

After responding to gunshots, Bullock County deputies found 35-year-old Brittany Sneed Mack, who died on the way to the hospital. Already dead were her brother and roommate, 37-year-old Travis Sneed, and his girlfriend, 37-year-old Kristina Soles.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Capt. Todd Hutchens tells WTOC-TV that investigators need people to come forward with anything they might have seen or heard that night or before. Hutchens says investigators are also trying to identify friends of the victims who might know something about what happened.

“Just think about if this was part of your family. You would want any and everybody to come forward with information they might have. And that’s all we’re asking,” Capt. Hutchens said.