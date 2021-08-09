Savannah plans 700-foot mural covering walkway to new arena

Georgia’s oldest city is planning a giant mural to cover a pedestrian walkway to its new arena.

City officials in Savannah are seeking proposals for the mural, which will be designed by four teams of artists and cover an area spanning 2,400 square feet (223 square meters).

Savannah officials say the project will be one of the largest asphalt murals in all of Georgia.

“This mural is quite historic in not only its size but the opportunity to represent the incredible creative talent Savannah has to offer,” Stuart Miller, director of the City of Savannah Department of Cultural Resources, said in a news release.

The mural will illustrate a new walkway on the site of Savannah’s historic water works pump house that ends at the Enmarket Arena.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The city broke ground on the 9,500-seat arena nearly two years ago and it’s scheduled to open in 2022. City Hall is accepting proposals for the mural project until Sept. 6.