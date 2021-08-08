Deputies shoot man in chase after mail carrier killed

Sheriff's deputies pursuing leads in the killing of a rural mail carrier in northeast Georgia shot and injured a man after a chase, authorities said.

Banks County sheriff's deputies responded just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning to a report of a shooting. Asa “Junior” Wood, 59, had been shot while delivering mail and later died from his injuries, according to a statement the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.

Investigators developed leads and provided deputies with the description of a vehicle for a person of interest. Deputies on patrol spotted that vehicle and tried to perform a traffic stop, but the driver fled, the statement says.

During a chase, sheriff's deputies performed a maneuver to disable the fleeing vehicle and the driver exited and began firing at the deputies, the statement says. Deputies returned fire and hit the man, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, the statement says.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to investigate the shooting of the man by deputies, which is standard procedure. The deputies involved are on administrative leave while that investigation is ongoing.

The name of the man shot by deputies was being withheld pending the outcome of the GBI investigation.

The Banks County Sheriff's Office is working with the U.S. Postal Inspectors, the GBI and the Banks County Coroner's Office, the statement says.