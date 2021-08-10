Georgia boy asleep in bed shot dead in drive-by shooting

A 9-year-old boy asleep in bed has been killed in a drive-by shooting in southwest Georgia.

WALB-TV reports that Albany police said Nigel Brown died Sunday after being shot in the head.

Brown's mother was in another room when she heard gunshots. When she went to check on her children, she found the boy shot. He died before he could be taken to a hospital.

Two other children and Brown's great-grandfather were also at home in addition to Brown and his mother.

Police say someone driving by in a car opened fire. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information.

“Some coward on the streets of Albany, Georgia, took his life,” Albany Police Chief Michael Persley told reporters Monday.

Persley called on people with information to come forward.

Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards said a felony murder charge is likely.

“If you can't live in your own home without fear of gun violence, then what's the point in living?” Edwards said. “We're not going to have that.”