Police: Woman forced into car and later killed in Atlanta

A woman was found dead Friday hours after she was reportedly forced into a car outside a home, Atlanta police said.

Police responded around 5 a.m. to a home in southeast Atlanta after someone called 911 to report a possible kidnapping, police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee said in an email. The woman who made the call told officers she'd seen a woman forced into a vehicle.

Officers then received a call around 6 a.m. of shots fired about a mile and a half (2.4 kilometers) away, Chafee said. Officers checked the area but found nothing.

Investigators had already determined the two calls were likely related when someone called just before 10 a.m. to report having found a dead person in that same area.

Officers responded and found a dead woman and determined she was the same woman who had apparently been kidnapped.

The woman was in her mid-20s, Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said at an afternoon news conference. He didn't identity her publicly, but her father told WXIA-TV that she is 27-year-old Mariam Abdulrab.

“My daughter was the most peaceful and loving person. She did not deserve this,” Khalid Abdulrab said.

Hampton said a person of interested has been detained. “We believe that this person detained may be significantly involved in both of these crimes — the kidnapping and the homicide," he said.

That person was being held in a city south of Atlanta, Hampton said, without providing additional details.

The investigation is “very active,” Chafee said Friday afternoon.