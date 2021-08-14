Georgia man charged with murder of 2 found shot in lake

A Georgia man has been arrested and charged with murder in the deaths of two men found floating in a lake.

Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff announced Friday that 39-year-old Joshua Nutt of LaGrange was arrested Thursday. He's charged with two counts of murder, two counts of robbery and one count of possessing a gun while committing a felony.

Marcus Caswell, a 46-year-old Newnan man, was found afloat in West Point Lake on Monday with a single gunshot wound in his head. Tuesday, the body of 31-year-old Travis Lodato was found killed the same way in the lake.

Woodruff didn't say how investigators connected Nutt to the killings.

Nutt remained jailed Friday with no bail set. It's unclear if he has seen a judge or has a lawyer representing him.

The two men were roommates and investigators said earlier that they had driven motorcycles to the lake last weekend. Deputies initially speculated that the men may have been killed elsewhere and their bodies dumped in the lake.

Relatives told WSB-TV earlier that they think the men may have been seeking to meet someone to buy or sell a motorcycle.

The men's bodies were missing wallets, cell phones and jewelry.