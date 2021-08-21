Suspects charged in string of burglaries over 2 years

A two-year investigation led to charges against a dozen people in Gwinnett County in connection with a string of burglaries targeting people of Asian descent, police said.

Since at least 2019 people targeting victims of Asian descent have forced their way into homes and then stolen money, jewelry and identification documents, Gwinnett police said in a news release Tuesday. Property with a total value of more than $2.1 million was stolen during about 200 burglaries.

When the Gwinnett County Police Department's burglary unit executed two search warrants on Aug. 9, they found about 200 high-end handbags, money and jewelry, in addition to counterfeit social security cards and passports.

Twelve people have been indicted in Gwinnett County as a result of the investigation.

The suspects have also been linked to burglaries in Forsyth, Oconee, Clarke, Bibb and Fayette counties in Georgia, as well as in Texas, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia, police said.