Georgia city struggling to repair hundreds of water leaks

Records show one Georgia city has struggled to keep up with hundreds of water leaks reported this year.

Documents obtained by WMAZ-TV through an open records request show 876 water leaks reported to the city of Warner Robins since January. The records estimate a loss of 40 million gallons (150 million litres) of water.

Officials in Warner Robins, a city of about 80,000 people south of Macon, say they're working to fix the problems. Repairing water lines is time consuming, because city crews must first determine if a leak is the responsibility of the city or the homeowner to fix. Then they have to allow time for marking of underground utilities, said Joey McDuffie, Warner Robins' water supervisor.

“They just ended up piling over time," McDuffie said of the hundreds of leaks this year, “and we’re doing the best we can.”

Some residents say they're tired of waiting.

Kevin Posinski says a water line in his yard has been leaking for two years. That leak doesn't show up in records released by the city, though Posinski says city workers came to his house after he reported it.

"They came out, checked it, said it was their problem, put up a bunch of flags, spray-painted my yard, then that’s it,” he said.

Down the street, Matthew Reis says a prolonged water leak caused settling and cracking along his driveway.

“The main thing is how long they let it leak for," Reis said. “We called in pretty regularly to let them know it was going on. It took them a long time to fix it, at least nine months.”