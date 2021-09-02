‘He embodies America First.’ Trump endorses Herschel Walker’s U.S. Senate bid

Former President Donald Trump announced his “Complete and Total Endorsement” of U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker ahead of Georgia’s November 2022 election.

“Herschel Walker is a friend, a Patriot, and an outstanding American who is going to be a GREAT United States Senator,” Trump said in a statement Thursday evening.

“He embodies ‘America First’” and the winning spirit of Georgia. Herschel is tough on Crime and Borders, and he will always stand in support of Law Enforcement, Military, and our Vets. He will fight hard for our Second Amendment and Voter Integrity,” the statement continued. “Herschel Walker will never let you down. He was a great football player and will be an even better U.S. Senator — if that is even possible.”

Walker, 59, officially declared his candidacy as a Republican last week, joining a primary field that includes Air Force veteran and businessman Kelvin King, banking executive and former Navy SEAL Latham Saddler, and state agriculture commissioner Gary Black. All are vying to unseat Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.

Walker, a former University of Georgia football star and 1982 Heisman Trophy winner, has not run for public office before. His entrance into the race was speculated for months, fueled in part by Trump’s urging.

“THANK YOU to my friend President Trump for your support and encouragement! Together, we will win back the U.S. Senate for GEORGIA!!” Walker said in a statement.