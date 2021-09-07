Georgia

At least 3 people hurt in shooting outside Atlanta nightclub

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

Police are investigating a shooting that left multiple people injured outside an Atlanta nightclub.

At least three people were hurt in the gunfire early Monday outside the Marquette Club, witnesses told WSB-TV.

Tarell Heard said that he heard at least eight gunshots as an overnight party was ending before dawn Monday and people were leaving.

It was not immediately known how serious the victims’ injuries are, and few other details were immediately available.

