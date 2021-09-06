Georgia teenager slain, 4 others shot at weekend block party

A teenage girl has been shot to death and four others wounded by gunfire at a Labor Day weekend party.

The shooting happened Saturday night in Warner Robins, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta, police said.

Killed in the shooting was 15-year-old Tanyla Johnson, Houston County Deputy Coroner David Gabbard wold WMAZ-TV. She was visiting family in Warner Robins at the time, police said.

Officers were sent to the area after someone complained about a large block party and said cars were blocking streets in the neighborhood. When the officers arrived, shots were fired into the crowd from a vehicle leaving the area, police said.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the legs; and an 18-year-old female was shot in the cheek, police said. Also, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the hand; and a 17-year-old boy was shot in the heel of his foot, police said.