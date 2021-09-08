Jury selection in 2nd week in trial over prison guard deaths

Jury selection entered its second week Tuesday in the trial of a Georgia prison inmate accused of killing two guards in 2017.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Donnie Rowe in the killings of Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue. Authorities say Rowe and another prisoner took the guards' guns and shot them as the inmates escaped a prison transport bus. They were later arrested in Tennessee.

Jury selection resumed Tuesday in Grady County, where the trial judge moved it because of intense pretrial publicity. The plan is to transport the final jury more than 200 miles (320 kilometers) to Putnam County, where the crime occurred and the trial is to take place.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills told WMAZ-TV that by Tuesday afternoon more than 30 jurors had been qualified. He said a pool of 57 will be needed before a final jury gets selected.

A second prisoner, Ricky Dubose, was also charged in the guards’ slayings. He's scheduled to stand trial next year.