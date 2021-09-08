Atlanta mall to require youth to be accompanied after 3 p.m.

A popular Atlanta shopping mall plans to start requiring visitors under 18 to be accompanied by a parent or another adult who's 21 or over after 3 p.m. each day.

The new “youth supervision policy” for Lenox Square will enter into effect Sept. 21, according to a news release Wednesday from Simon Property Group, which owns the mall.

“We are committed to providing a pleasant and family friendly shopping environment of all of our guests,” the release says.

The mall in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood has been the site of two shootings this summer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Other malls in the area, including Atlantic Station in Midtown and the Mall at Stonecrest in south DeKalb County also require young people to have adult supervision during certain hours, the newspaper reported.

Proof of age may be required and anyone who doesn't have acceptable identification or who fails to comply with the new policy will be asked to leave the mall, the release says. Acceptable identification, which must feature a photo and date of birth, includes a driver's license or state ID card, military ID, school ID or a passport.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Up to four people under 18 can be accompanied by a single adult but they must remain with the adult at all times.

Store employees who are under 18 may continue to work after 3 p.m., but they must comply with the new policy once their work shift ends, the release says.

Police have said two teenagers shot and critically injured a Lenox Square security guard after mall hours while trying to rob him on June 13. The unnamed teens, a boy and a girl, were arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, among other charges, police said.

Around 6 p.m. on Aug. 16, a man told police he'd been shot near a parking garage at the mall. Police said it appeared he'd been targeted.

At least nine other shootings have happened this year at malls in the Atlanta area, the Journal-Constitution reported.