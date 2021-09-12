S. Carolina, Georgia destinations top Travel + Leisure list

Two of the South’s most picturesque destinations have topped a major travel magazine’s list of best U.S. cities.

Readers of Travel + Leisure ranked Charleston, South Carolina, No. 1 on its list of the top 15 cities in the U.S. Coming in at No. 3 was a coastal Southern neighbor — Savannah, Georgia.

The magazine wrote that Southern cities “continue to steal the hearts” of its readers "thanks to the wonderful mix of warm hospitality, approachable size, excellent food, and striking architecture.”

It’s the ninth straight year that Charleston has led Travel + Leisure’s best U.S. cities list. The city that beat out Savannah for No. 2 on this year’s list was Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The list is featured in the magazine's October issue.