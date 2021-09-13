Small plane crashes in Middle Georgia, killing pilot

The pilot of small plane died when it crashed in Middle Georgia over the weekend.

The crash happened late Sunday near Highway 280 just outside the town of Rhine, WMAZ-TV reported.

The single-engine plane crashed in a wooded area, Dodge County Sheriff Brian Robinson said Authorities believe the pilot was the only person aboard the aircraft, he said. The pilot’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

Rhine is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southeast of Macon.