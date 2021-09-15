Georgia
Pilot killed in Middle Georgia crash was a local crop duster
The pilot of small plane that crashed in Middle Georgia has been identified as a local crop duster.
Jake Boney, 30, died when the plane crashed late Sunday near Highway 280 just outside the town of Rhine, Dodge County Sheriff Brian Robinson said.
The single-engine plane crashed in a wooded area, WMAZ-TV reported.
Authorities believe that Boney was the only person aboard the aircraft.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.
Rhine is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southeast of Macon.
Comments