Georgia

Pilot killed in Middle Georgia crash was a local crop duster

The Associated Press

RHINE, Ga.

The pilot of small plane that crashed in Middle Georgia has been identified as a local crop duster.

Jake Boney, 30, died when the plane crashed late Sunday near Highway 280 just outside the town of Rhine, Dodge County Sheriff Brian Robinson said.

The single-engine plane crashed in a wooded area, WMAZ-TV reported.

Authorities believe that Boney was the only person aboard the aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

Rhine is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southeast of Macon.

