Swastikas, Hitler messages found at 2 Georgia high schools

Swastikas and messages praising Adolph Hitler have appeared at two high schools this month in a large public school system in the Atlanta suburbs, school officials said.

Someone scrawled a swastika and “Heil Hitler” on a bathroom door at Lassiter High School, school officials reported Wednesday. Similar anti-Semitic messages were found last week on a bathroom wall at nearby Pope High School, officials said.

The two schools are about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) apart and both are in the Cobb County School District just northwest of Atlanta.

The acts have alarmed Jewish families and prompted Rabbi Larry Sernovitz of a local congregation to speak with students, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. He and other rabbis want to speak at the Sept. 23 school board meeting.

“I am both angered and saddened by the appearance of symbols and words of hatred in our school and community," Lassiter Principal Chris Richie wrote in a letter to parents.

“I do think it is important to first let parents know what occurred, to name it, and to let our students know that we condemn it," Richie said. Officials are reviewing video footage, talking to students and taking other steps to deal with the issue, he said.

The school system, one of the largest in Georgia, has “zero tolerance” for acts that harm students, groups of people or school buildings, a spokeswoman for the school system said.