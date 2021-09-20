Georgia

Wildlife officials: 157 doves confiscated after illegal hunt

The Associated Press

REIDSVILLE, Ga.

Georgia game wardens confiscated 157 doves from an illegal hunt in the southeast part of the state, state wildlife officials said.

The doves had being hunted at an illegally baited field in Tattnall County, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Sunday.

It’s illegal in Georgia to bait a field in order to the lure doves or to knowingly hunt on one, WMAZ-TV reported.

Hunters who are found guilty face fines of up to $5,000 and up to a year in jail.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Macon Mall overhaul plans include amphitheater

September 20, 2021 11:07 AM

Georgia

Comfort dog at district attorney’s office to help victims

September 20, 2021 10:18 AM

Georgia

Man found shot to death in parking lot of south Alabama mall

September 20, 2021 11:10 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service