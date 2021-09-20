Wildlife officials: 157 doves confiscated after illegal hunt

Georgia game wardens confiscated 157 doves from an illegal hunt in the southeast part of the state, state wildlife officials said.

The doves had being hunted at an illegally baited field in Tattnall County, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Sunday.

It’s illegal in Georgia to bait a field in order to the lure doves or to knowingly hunt on one, WMAZ-TV reported.

Hunters who are found guilty face fines of up to $5,000 and up to a year in jail.