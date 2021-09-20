Georgia

Man found shot to death in parking lot of south Alabama mall

The Associated Press

MOBILE, Ala.

Authorities have identified a man found shot to death over the weekend in the parking lot of a south Alabama shopping mall.

Bryan Maynard, 21, died at a hospital after he was found wounded in the parking lot of the Shoppes at Bel Air Mall on Saturday, Al.com reported.

Police on Sunday released his name but provided few details of the crime.

Investigators say he was shot around 2 p.m. Saturday, and was found wounded in the passenger seat of a vehicle in front of the store DXL.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Georgia

Comfort dog at district attorney’s office to help victims

September 20, 2021 8:05 AM

Business

Macon Mall overhaul plans include amphitheater

September 20, 2021 8:05 AM

Georgia

Wildlife officials: 157 doves confiscated after illegal hunt

September 20, 2021 7:59 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service