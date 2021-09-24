Georgia

3 arrested in Tennessee, charged in fatal Georgia shooting

The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn.

Three people have been arrested in Tennessee and charged with felony murder in a shooting death this year in Georgia, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Jamar Quarles and two juveniles, ages 15 and 16, were located in Memphis and taken into custody, the Marshals Service said Thursday.

They are charged in the death of Kapri Ward, who was fatally shot in Gwinnett County, Georgia, on July 1.

Investigators with the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force worked with the U.S. Marshals Office in Atlanta to find the three.

The task force is made up of multiple agencies in the Western District of Tennessee with offices in Memphis and Jackson.

