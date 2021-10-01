This farm in Georgia was named one of the nation’s best places to pick pumpkins

A Georgia pumpkin patch was named one of the best in the nation. Yule Forest

One of the nation’s best pumpkin patches is located right here in Georgia, a new report finds.

Yule Forest in Stockbridge ranks as a top U.S. destination for pumpkin picking on a list published in August from the business review website Yelp.

On Yelp, visitors scored the business an average of 4 stars out of 5, with several raving about the chance to take pumpkins right from the field. And some couldn’t get enough of Yule Forest’s other offerings, such as a sunflower field and fresh-cut Christmas trees.

If you can’t wait to get your hands on fall decorations, the farm’s pumpkin patch opens for the season on Saturday. Yule Forest says it allows you to pick your own pumpkin or select one that’s already off the vine.

“Our Pumpkins are growing and we are anxiously waiting for opening day,” the farm wrote last month on Facebook.

Yule Forest, roughly 25 miles southeast of Atlanta, bills itself as one of the largest pumpkin patches in Georgia. It opened as a Christmas tree destination in 1983 and has since welcomed guests to other activities, such as hayrides, mazes and a haunted attraction called Fear the Woods.

Yule Forest made Yelp’s list of the 39 best pumpkin patches in the United States and Canada after it determined the top ones in each state. Then, the website said it “ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews” from Jan. 1, 2001, to Aug. 9, 2021.

But Georgia missed out on another recent list of top places for fall fun.

No place in the state was named among Yelp’s best apple-picking spots, results showed.

