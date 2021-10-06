Flash flooding prompts rescues, covers roads in Alabama

Flash flooding caused by as much as 6 inches (15.2 centimeters) of rain prompted rescues and covered roads in Alabama, and forecasters said additional storms were possible Wednesday in the Southeast before things begin drying out.

Emergency managers said people had to be helped out of rising water in parts of metro Birmingham on Tuesday night. In south Alabama near the Florida line, water covered streets in the Escambia County towns of Brewton and East Brewton. As much as 250,000 of waste water overflowed from sewage systems in western Baldwin County, officials said.

With rainfall totals already ranging from 2 inches (5.1 centimeters) to as much 6 inches across the state this week, forecasters said another 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) of rain was possible, with the heaviest rains in northeast Alabama. Severe storms and a few isolated tornadoes from a slow-moving low pressure system were a threat, mainly in the afternoon, in northern Alabama, northwest Georgia and middle Tennessee, forecasters said.

A flash flood watch covered most of Alabama and north Georgia, and forecasters issued flood warnings near a few rising creeks and rivers.

Rains should end by late Thursday as storms move eastward, forecasters said.