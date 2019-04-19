Here’s how Friday morning storms affected Columbus, Chattahoochee Valley

Overflow from Pine Lake travels down road in West Point, Ga. Overflow from Pine Lake traveled down Pine Lake Road in West Point, Georgia, Friday after early morning storms caused flooding in the area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Overflow from Pine Lake traveled down Pine Lake Road in West Point, Georgia, Friday after early morning storms caused flooding in the area.

Columbus’ Riverwalk flooded Friday following another series of storms that roared across the South Thursday and into the early morning, killing two in Mississippi and one in Alabama before inflicting damaging winds and torrential rain on the Chattahoochee Valley.

“The Riverwalk is flooding because they released a lot of water due to flooding upstream,” said Kyle McGee, deputy director of public works external operations for Columbus Consolidated Government. “We’ve put up barricades.”

Much more severe flooding can be seen in Troup County and LaGrange, where the Troup County Sheriff’s Office has reported four road closures due to excessive rain, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. Two roads have washed out and there is one instance of a flooded bridge. Another dozen roads have been reported to have flooding issues.

The National Weather Service also issued a flash flood warning for northeastern Harris County Friday morning, after two to three inches of rain fell with an additional one or two inches possible.

The Harris County School system closed schools on Friday “due to widespread flash flooding and road closures across the county.” The system had initially announced that schools would open 2 hours later than normal.

Lee County, Alabama, officials also reported severe flooding on several roads and asked on Facebook Friday morning for drivers to avoid closed roads.

Muscogee County and much of the Chattahoochee Valley was under a tornado watch until 8 a.m. Friday.

McGee said aside from the flooding on the river, there was very minor fallout in Columbus from the storm. He said a call came in around 11 p.m. for a tree in the road on Bradley Park near Zaxby’s, and another report of a tree in the road early Friday at Hilton Avenue and Lookout Drive.

A traffic light was also downed at Farr and Old Cusseta roads during the storm.