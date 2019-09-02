Hurricane Dorian and its ‘prolonged catastrophic winds’ are on track for Carolinas

Hurricane Dorian slams Bahamas as it nears U.S. coast Hurricane Dorian's center is about 40 miles east of Freeport Grand, Bahamas. Parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina have been ordered to evacuate as the storm nears the U.S. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian's center is about 40 miles east of Freeport Grand, Bahamas. Parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina have been ordered to evacuate as the storm nears the U.S.

Hurricane Dorian gave hints of what lie ahead for the Carolinas coast on Labor Day, when the storm lashed “incessantly” at the Bahamas with 165 mph winds.

Forecasters continue to project the storm will reach the Orlando area of Florida Monday afternoon, then begin following the East Coast toward North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

A potential landfall site continues to elude the National Hurricane Center, suggesting the storm could batter the East Coast for days as it passes at a sluggish 1 mph.

The slower it moves, the more wind and rain the Carolinas coast can expect. Currently, experts predict 5 to 10 inches of rain off North and South Carolina, with isolated areas of 15 inches. “This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods,” the center said Monday morning.

Tornadoes in Florida have also become part of the storm forecast.

The impact of the storm was causing devastation in the Bahamas Monday. As much as 30 inches of rain was predicted in isolated areas, with 200 mph wind gusts and storm surge 23 feet above normal creating destructive waves, reported the National Hurricane Center.

“These hazards will continue over Grand Bahama Island during most of the day, causing extreme destruction on the island,” the center reported at 4 a.m. Monday. “This is a life-threatening situation.”

Forecasters believe the storm’s winds will be felt in Carolinas starting 8 p.m. Tuesday and the eye itself will appear off the Outer Banks at 2 a.m. Friday.

“There is an increasing likelihood of strong winds and dangerous storm surge along the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina later this week,” the National Hurricane Center warns. “Heavy rains, capable of producing life-threatening flash floods, are expected over...the Southeast and Lower Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.”

The storm is currently about 125 miles west of Palm Beach Florida.

“A slow westward to west-northwestward motion is forecast during the next day or so, followed by a gradual turn toward the northwest and north,” the hurricane center said Monday.

“The hurricane will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast tonight through Wednesday evening... Although gradual weakening is forecast, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next couple of days.”