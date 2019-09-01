Hurricane Dorian, slow-moving and shifting, could bring days of rain to the Carolinas

Slow-moving Hurricane Dorian may impact Carolinas next week Watch the ABC11 weather forecast for possible tracks and timetables for Hurricane Dorian making landfall. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch the ABC11 weather forecast for possible tracks and timetables for Hurricane Dorian making landfall.

Hurricane Dorian is still expected to shift to the north, bringing the possibility of strong winds and heavy rain to the Carolinas coast starting Tuesday.

Coastal areas of South Carolina and North Carolina could feel the effects of Dorian through early Friday, according to the National Weather Service, which provided an update on the storm at 5 a.m. Sunday.

Between 5 and 10 inches of rain could fall, with some areas seeing up to 15 inches.

“This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods,” the National Hurricane Center said.

Dorian, a Category 4 hurricane, is closing in on the Bahamas on Sunday. As the storm moves through the northwestern Bahamas on Monday, “a very slow weakening is anticipated to commence after 12 hours or so,” the National Hurricane Center says.

Current projections show Dorian could mostly spare Florida but have a bigger impact in the Carolinas.

The governors of North Carolina and South Carolina have both declared a state of emergency.

“State assets are being mobilized now and Team South Carolina is working around the clock to be ready, if necessary,” S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement Saturday. “We encourage all South Carolinians who may be impacted by Hurricane Dorian to be vigilant and prepare now – there is no reason for delay.”

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper also said residents “should prepare, and listen to local leaders for updates on severe weather.”

The National Weather Service in Wilmington is predicting “moderate to possibly major coastal flooding” with evening high tides.

There could also be dangerous rip currents due to Dorian, the weather service said.